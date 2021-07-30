How to Trade with the Binomo Trading App

When it comes to trading apps, Binomo can certainly be a great choice. This is a convenient way to get a trading education, invest and get extra funds. Many traders are already using Binomo as a modern method of online trading and in this article, you’ll learn why they have chosen this platform.

Briefly about the Binomo app

Binomo is a great platform for trading available on www.binomo.com and in the mobile app. The application is very convenient to use and you’ll find there a lot of information about trading at your fingertips. You’ll have access to charts, built-in training to learn how to analyze them, and much more. The Binomo app for Android and iOS enables you to access the platform anytime and anywhere.

Regulation

How is Binomo regulated and whether it is legit or not? Binomo is a registered company that received an “A” rating from the International Financial Commission. Moreover, it was audited by Verify My Trade (VMT), which resulted in the company receiving a certificate of quality of trades so you can be sure it’s not a scam or fraud. To ensure the security of your account and funds, read on the website about a platform’s regulation.

How to log in to the Binomo app?

Users need to create an account before they start using the platform. There is no difficulty in signing up and logging into Binomo. Users can log in to the Binomo app with this step-by-step tutorial:

Head to the login page (the app is available in English and other languages); Click “Sign in”; You can either enter your email address or sign in using your Google or Facebook accounts; Create a password; Set your account’s currency – once you have registered, you can’t change it; The Client Agreement and the Privacy Policy should be read and accepted before you start using your Binomo account and learning how to close a trade; Confirm your email address and start using the platform.

When you have completed the registration process, you can log in via the app or website to your Binomo account and start a trade. You only need to enter the email and password you chose when you registered.

Binomo may initiate a verification process in order to protect your account – this is an important step, so watch for it, although it doesn’t require much effort and time.

Trading tips

The Binomo broker provides many trading tips to ensure your learning process runs smoothly. The website has a FAQ section where users can get answers to their questions. Some traders may have questions like “How to play on Binomo” – but every user needs to understand that this is not a game, it’s a platform that requires expertise and practice in trading. Furthermore, you’ll find a list of strategies so you can try using them and developing your own strategy in trading.

Note! Don’t use bots and signals because they are cheating. Use honest methods of trading on Binomo to avoid closing your account.

How does Binomo work and what it is proposing in order to help traders get practice in trading? Let’s figure it out.

Demo account

Binomo offers every trader a Demo account, something that is one of its most valuable features. It comes with $1000 of virtual funds so that you can practice on various assets and get up to speed for future trades. In order to use the full functionality of the platform just deposit $10 and start trading with real funds.

Help Center

The Binomo platform provides a Help Center, an online knowledge base of articles answering questions most frequently asked by clients like “Which payment methods are available to make an investment”. It only takes a couple of seconds for the portal to deliver all articles related to the trading when you enter a keyword (similar to Wikipedia but for traders).

Contact the support service if you have an unanswered question – it’s available in the chat or through email. You can also head to the company’s LinkedIn profile to follow the latest news and updates regarding trading on the platform.

Strategies

The Binomo app provides traders with a list of trading strategies. You can assess all of them and then choose the best one for your trading style or develop your own. However, there are no “winning strategies” because no strategy guarantees 100% results of a trade, so you will need to make an analysis of the market and learn about the asset before making a forecast.

How to invest and trade with the Binomo app?

First, you need to know that traders can choose from a range of payment systems available for depositing funds on Binomo. They can use such popular deposit options as JazzCash, EasyPaisa, CashMaal, and Perfect Money, although some like Paypal aren’t available. You’ll get proof of your payment on the platform once the funds are delivered.

Note! The minimum deposit on Binomo is $10.

There are various bonuses provided by Binomo – deposit, non-deposit, and a 25% welcome bonus given after creating a free Demo account. Check the terms and conditions section to learn how bonus codes and coupons are applied on the platform.

“How to make money on Binomo?” – is not a correct question to ask because on the platform you can earn extra profit. The fixed-time trades used by Binomo can bring you up to a 90% return of the trade size in case of the correct forecast. Note, you will be responsible for any income tax liabilities.

What’s the process of opening a trade all about? The first thing you need to do is choose an asset. After that, you must choose when the trade expires – there is a limited trading duration. Set your entry point above or below your price and decide whether you think the chart will go UP or DOWN. If the forecast is right, you get extra profit, if not – funds aren’t returned back.

Withdrawal

Let’s figure out how to withdraw money from Binomo. Note, that the minimum withdrawal amount is $10. Once you have submitted your withdrawal request, the amount of time you will have to wait depends on your account and the chosen payment method. The procedure might be completed in several minutes or may take up to three days or more.

It’s important to mention that you should withdraw with the same exact method of payment you used for the deposit. There is no commission for withdrawal – in contrast, IQ Option vs Binomo charges $31 for wire transfers.

Limits

Transactions at Binomo are protected in several ways, that’s why there is a daily, weekly, and monthly withdrawal limit of $ 3,000, $10,000, and $ 40,000 respectively. Payment systems can also be a reason for limitations, so the details must be clarified before proceeding.

How to download the Binomo app?

The Binomo mobile app offers a convenient way of trading on the go. For traders who don’t spend much time at their desktops, this application could be a good solution. The application allows using almost the same functionality as on the website while on your way to work or even on vacation.

For iOS and Android.

To install the app, you have to go to the Play Store or AppStore and type “Binomo” – you’ll see the yellow logo in the search. Alternatively, for Android users who faced problems with downloading the app from Google play, there is a safe APK on the official website – no need to hack, just follow the link: https://binomo.com/en/promo/android. The platform keeps updating its application for the best user experience.

For PC

There is no app for PC (Windows/Mac OS) so it’s not possible to download any software to your computer. However, you can log in to a desktop version of the website through your browser. The Binomo app is available only for smartphones and tablets.

Use the Binomo app anytime, anywhere

We have learned how the Binomo app works. There is no doubt that the platform offers not just trading opportunities but you can also find here all the necessary education about how to trade.

Practice and get experience in trading, use a Demo account, participate in tournaments or join an affiliate program to become a partner – there are many ways to delve into the trading field. Despite this, you should keep in mind that trading is risky – trade wisely and carefully.

