How To Prepare For Heavy Rains

We may have a relatively temperate climate in Annapolis, but that does not mean weather damage to our homes is rare. One of the biggest risks to our property comes from water damage. We do have slightly more annual rainfall than the US average, and it is wise to be prepared at all times. At the very least, you should prepare your home for rain before the need comes around.

To help you plan for heavy rains, here are the steps you need to take to prepare your home.

Get the right insurance

No matter how well you prepare, you cannot guarantee against water damage. And while flooding is not usually covered, you can expect water damage insurance to be in a homeowners policy. However, your insurance may not always payout.

Specifically, your homeowner’s insurance policy will not pay out for water damage if it could have been prevented through basic care and maintenance. By looking at what homeowners insurance considered preventative measures, we can get an idea of the basics you should be doing to prepare your home for the rainy season.

Here are the things you need to take care of.

Search for mold and wet rot

Mold and wet rot are inevitable over time. Since your roof is exposed to the elements year-round, it will suffer this kind of damage. However, it might not be obvious that there is mold and wet rot, which is why you need to actively seek it out.

Searching for mold and wet rot in your roof, ceilings, and walls will take a bit of time but is vital. You can take care of each instance you come across without too much trouble. The main work is in taking care to find the damage.

Roof wear and tear

Wear and tear can lead to vulnerable points in your roof which may end up leaking. Wear and tear is as inevitable as mold and wet rot, which is why your insurers expect you to keep an eye out for problems. You are expected to take care of issues before they cause actual damage to the house, and gaps that have opened up in the roof due to broken parts can cause significant damage over time.

Waterproofing

Aside from basic wear and tear, tilted roofs are generally waterproof in their very nature. However, the same cannot be said for flat roofs. Flat roofs, especially those that connect to an atrium, need to be waterproofed annually.

Waterproofing a flat roof is a fairly straightforward job, with waterproof coating available at your local hardware store at an affordable price. As long as you do it regularly, you won’t run into problems with your flat roofing, but if you ignore it, your property could face serious water damage over time.

Living creatures

We share this world with other living creatures, which is why there is no way to fully prevent your roof from being infested by them. These may be pigeons or rodents who find the inside of your roof to be a comfortable place to nest. While their presence alone may not bother you, it will lead to faster wear and tear in your roof and ceilings.

In reality, it is unlikely that the pitter-patter of rodents in your roof won’t bother you and there are few people happy to let these pests stay. However, don’t procrastinate in getting them removed in a humane way, as the longer they stay the more damage they cause.

Predicting the weather

We can rely on Annapolis weather to some extent. The rainiest season is generally the fall, and that is unlikely to change. However, there is some precipitation throughout the year and it is impossible to fully predict when the worst rains will happen.

This is why your maintenance should occur regularly. As long as you are following a reasonable maintenance schedule, you will not need to worry about the impact of the rainy season.

Taking care of a home necessitates regular maintenance. In preparation, you need to see to all of the above issues. Otherwise, damage is likely and your insurance may not pay.

