How Students’ Actions Can Help Clean Up Maryland’s Environment

Just like everywhere else in the world, Maryland is also going through a climatic change. One to two degrees (F) increase in the everyday temperature has been recorded with heavy and frequent rainstorms. The sea level is also rising around one inch per 7 to 8 years. Fortunately, we can slow down this global warming and climatic change with just a few simple and practical ways. Some of the ways towards environmental remediation are shared below:

1. Planting Trees and Plants

Trees are the foundation of a healthy ecosystem. Many organizations arrange tree planting events that are open to volunteers of any age, especially students to help plant a large number of trees alongside private and public land. In fact, Maryland Landscaping, which mainly revolves around plantings should be a part of student actions in support of ecology and wildlife.

Earth Day takes place on April 22nd, and Arbor Day that happens on April 28 each year are the most popular events for planting. In Maryland, April, May, and October are the best months for tree plantings. In schools, colleges, and universities, special environment classes and extracurricular activities can be arranged from time to time to create awareness and encourage students towards landscaping. For example, an essay writing competition on the topic of Environment and Earth day in schools and colleges is a great way for teachers to educate students on this issue.

The students can also be allowed to research and take assistance from professional writing services to learn more about these topics in order to come up with the best-written piece. These essays on environmental issues will prepare them to face the environmental challenges as they grow up. Moreover, the essays on environmental issues would also help in maturing their writing ability. In short, essay writing would not just help the environmental cause but would also build up the writing skills for the students.

2. Garbage Collection

Garbage and Litter is one of the most prominent forms of pollution which we experience on a daily basis (such as plastic and soda bottles). Environmental cleanup is key to a healthy and happy ecosystem. Trash cleanups work on a daily basis to collect all of this from the different popular sites across the Chesapeake Bay region, mainly including the shores and river streams.

Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay’s clean team project is one of the largest cleanup initiatives. About 3.3 million pounds of trash was collected in 2016 from more than 3,700 project’s clean stream locations.

Since April is the national cleanup volunteer month, many cleanups were held during April and continued through June. It was followed by another event in June– Clean the Bay Day which is sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

3. Think Like a Scientist

Data collection related to the natural world and global warming help scientists and decision-making organizations to understand and assess the climatic changes and their effects on the Maryland ecosystem. Students can help in this regard, as they can be trained to volunteer and participate in tasks such as measuring the water quality, collecting wildlife statistics, and keeping a track of endangered wildlife species.

Many climatic and environment protection organizations engage students to participate in such activities. Alliance has a special RiverTrends Program that is about training volunteers to monitor water quality in the Virginia portion of the Bay watershed. Other projects include Project Noah to monitor and track wildlife.

4. Taking Care of Our Wildlife

Different species are found thriving in the environment of the Chesapeake Bay and its surroundings. The climatic change also affects wildlife negatively. Factors such as food availability and man-made obstructions (construction, development, etc.) negatively affect the wildlife. To counter this issue, different wildlife organizations offer support and sanctuary to thousands of animals every year through volunteers, especially students.

Wildlife Center of Virginia is one such organization that helps in wildlife rehabilitation, such as helping the injured exotic birds and tracking duck nests in the nearby surroundings.

5. Educate & Spread the Message

About 3 million students live in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. By educating and training these young minds with the necessary eco-friendly environmental knowledge, we will be able to take care of mother nature in an effective way. In fact, different environmental programs and lessons are already being organized across the Maryland region by societies in schools, colleges, and universities with the help of teachers and students, to spread the message for a healthier, happier and green tomorrow.

Audubon Naturalist Society in nearby D.C is one such society that holds lessons about plantation and science with the help of volunteers.

