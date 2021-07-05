How Has the Image of the Casino Changed in the USA?

No other country has as many casinos as the USA. In May 2021, Las Vegas saw a double-digit leap in the number of visitors. It’s a massive comeback after the lockdowns imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to the number of people who visited Las Vegas in May 2019, that’s still a low number (2.9 million in 2021 vs. 3.6 million in 2019).

The casino industry in the USA has been continuously growing. Over the last two years, online casinos gained a greater appeal. But that’s not the only thing that changed. Let’s see: how have U.S. casinos evolved?

Online Casinos Are Taking Over the Industry

Las Vegas casinos are in no danger of being extinct. The flashy gambling mecca will remain a popular destination for tourists and gamblers. However, people no longer have to travel to Vegas to get the thrill. Online real money casinos are becoming increasingly popular. They offer a safe gaming environment and a massive selection of games that attracts thousands of U.S. gamblers on a daily level.

The legality of online gambling remains a controversial issue. Online casinos are not illegal on a federal level. Each state has the right to regulate the gaming industry within its borders. A few states (including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan) have moved towards a complete liberalization of online gambling. Most other states gravitate towards conservative legislation, which bans online gambling. This is likely to change in the future.

Online casinos are attractive not only because they offer a 24/7 gambling experience, but also because they were a viable option during the lockdown. When a gambler wants to access online games but they live in a state where casino websites are illegal, they turn to offshore sites. This means that the governments are losing money. We all know that when money is involved, there’s room for change.

There’s a growing demand for online gambling. Gaming providers are ready to meet it. It’s about time for the debate to move towards actual results.

Safer Payment Methods Are Available

Thanks to the online gambling industry, U.S. citizens can choose from a variety of payment methods. If they don’t want to share banking information, they can access Interac casinos. Other options include PayPal, Skrill, other e-wallets, and even cryptocurrency.

Thanks to these options, gamblers can keep their activities off the radar. The transactions won’t appear in their bank statements. Versatile payment methods are also important for controlling problematic gambling behavior. Using credit cards is not as safe as a method that holds a limited amount of money.

The Rules of Sports Club Sponsorships Are Changing

Online gambling platforms have been a huge source of sponsorship contracts for U.S. football teams. That’s going to change soon. The new regulations will allow them to offer sports sponsorships, but they won’t be allowed to advertise themselves as much as before. This may leave many teams without gambling sponsorship, which could lead to financial instability.

We understand why most leagues try to stay clear of casino ads. Minors watch the games, and the regulators don’t want to be responsible for leading them in an unwanted direction. Still, casino sponsorship is important for clubs, so a balance between the two extremes will be needed.

Mobile Casinos Are the Future

Mobile phones have changed the face of all industries. Gambling is no exception. Most online casinos offer apps and mobile-responsive sites. Their members can play games on the go.

The convenience of online casinos is unmatched, especially when it comes to slots. Their design is a perfect match for the mobile screen. Table games, on the other hand, are a bit more complex. Leading game developers have found ways to present them in a mobile casino, but that aspect of the industry is still evolving.

Bottom Line

It’s evident that the U.S. gambling industry has been growing at an increasing pace over the last decade. Online casinos are the most notable change we’ve seen. They offer greater convenience and accessibility for players. Only a few states have legalized online gambling, but there’s hope for complete acceptance in the near future. Americans want their governments to legalize online gambling, so the legislators will have to listen sooner or later.

The casino experience is no longer an annual pilgrimage to Las Vegas. Players can access games anytime. The appeal of Vegas is still there, but it’s not exclusive. Gambling sites offer safe, private, and non-stop accessible gambling events.

