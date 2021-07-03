Homestead Gardens Steps Up To Help Beautify HACA Properties in Annapolis

Homestead Gardens recently joined the staff of HACA (Housing Authority City of Annapolis), the Rotary of Annapolis, and residents of two HACA neighborhoods to beautify the gardens and grounds in their communities. Homestead supplied the plantings, while residents and Rotarians alike helped with the planting.

Brian Riddle, the Owner of Homestead Gardens said,” one of the greatest joys of owning a garden center is the ability to become a part of the community and provide some beauty. We are thrilled to be partnering with HACA and the Rotary to brighten up some of the neighborhoods!”

