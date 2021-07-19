Glen Burnie Deck Collapse Injures Eight
Eight people have been sent to area hospitals including two to shock trauma after a deck collapsed in the 400 block of Wistful Vista Court in the Ferndale section of Glen Burnie.
Shortly after 5:00 pm on July 18, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called for a deck collapse. The center section of the deck, approximately eight feet off the ground, had given way.
Deck Collapse | #Ferndale | 400 blk Wistful Vista Ct | approx 6×6 section of deck failed | 2 people on the deck TX to @shocktrauma w/ possibly serious injuries | 6 under TX to BWMC minor injuries | ages range 2-63 y/o pic.twitter.com/CtdQ2ACaOq
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 18, 2021
A building inspector was called to the scene to assess the stability of the residence and the remaining portions of the deck.
