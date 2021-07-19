Glen Burnie Deck Collapse Injures Eight

Eight people have been sent to area hospitals including two to shock trauma after a deck collapsed in the 400 block of Wistful Vista Court in the Ferndale section of Glen Burnie.

Shortly after 5:00 pm on July 18, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called for a deck collapse. The center section of the deck, approximately eight feet off the ground, had given way.

Deck Collapse | #Ferndale | 400 blk Wistful Vista Ct | approx 6×6 section of deck failed | 2 people on the deck TX to @shocktrauma w/ possibly serious injuries | 6 under TX to BWMC minor injuries | ages range 2-63 y/o pic.twitter.com/CtdQ2ACaOq — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 18, 2021

A building inspector was called to the scene to assess the stability of the residence and the remaining portions of the deck.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB