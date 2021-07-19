THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Glen Burnie Deck Collapse Injures Eight

| July 18, 2021, 09:06 PM

Eight people have been sent to area hospitals including two to shock trauma after a deck collapsed in the 400 block of Wistful Vista Court in the Ferndale section of Glen Burnie.

Shortly after 5:00 pm on July 18, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called for a deck collapse. The center section of the deck, approximately eight feet off the ground, had given way.

A building inspector was called to the scene to assess the stability of the residence and the remaining portions of the deck.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

