Franchot Reminds Marylanders of State Tax Filing Deadline is Approaching

Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds taxpayers the July 15 state income tax filing deadline is rapidly approaching. In March, using his statutory authority, the Comptroller extended the filing deadline by three months due to the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and state and federal legislation that required extensive changes to 2020 tax forms.

No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by July 15.

The extended deadline applies to individual, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns, including first and second quarter estimated payments.

“This has been an unprecedented year with numerous changes impacting the current year’s tax code during tax filing season,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Maryland extended our tax filing season longer than any other state in the nation because we recognize these changes, coupled with the ongoing impact of the pandemic, would impact taxpayers’ ability to file on time and to pay what is owed.”

Last week, Comptroller Franchot announced the filing and payment deadline for 2020 income tax returns from Pass-Through Entities (PTEs) has been pushed back to September 15, due to a bill that became law on May 30 that also mandated major revisions to this year’s PTE tax forms.

Taxpayers who filed a federal extension automatically get a state extension lasting until October 15. Like with federal taxes, if you expect to owe the state money, that must be paid by July 15 to avoid being assessed interest and penalties. PTE filers who need additional relief may send requests to [email protected].

Comptroller Franchot also announced that all 12 branch offices across the state are reopening to the public for tax assistance. Agency offices are located in Annapolis, Baltimore, Cumberland, Elkton, Frederick, Greenbelt, Hagerstown, Salisbury, Towson, Upper Marlboro, Waldorf, and Wheaton.

Even with branch offices reopening, virtual appointments will continue to provide service to taxpayers with simple questions that do not require an in-person visit. Those appointments can be scheduled by going to www.marylandtaxes.gov and clicking on the “Locations” tab.

Comptroller Franchot’s office has processed more than 2.9 million state returns this tax season with more than $2.1 billion in refunds issued to more than 2.1 million taxpayers, with refunds averaging $1,000.

For more information or if you have questions about your state return, email [email protected] or call 410-260-7980 from Central Maryland or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere. Assistance is available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

