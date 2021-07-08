Flying Dog Brewery Comes Out With a Deep Fake

Deep fakes are getting harder and harder to spot these days and Flying Dog Brewery’s latest release is no different. What looks like a delicious IPA from the Frederick-based brewery, wrapped in original Ralph Steadman art and all, is actually the brewery’s first non-alcoholic release, and one that will make you question everything you thought you knew about non-alcoholic beer.

What on the surface smells and tastes like an IPA is in fact a masterful forgery engineered to trick the senses. Using Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops, Flying Dog’s innovative brewers have crafted a smooth-drinking brew with an aroma and flavor profile dominated by hop notes of orange, grapefruit, mango and passionfruit.

“Choosing a non-alcoholic beer shouldn’t mean suffering through a tasteless, watery imposter,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. “Deep Fake gives you the satisfaction of drinking a real beer, without the added calories and alcohol. It would fool anyone.”

While the non-alcoholic market has dramatically improved in recent years, Deep Fake’s hop dominant flavor profile raises the bar. The experts in Flying Dog’s brewhouse went back to their beer school notebooks and tweaked each and every part of the brewing process to ensure they were capturing the maximum flavor compounds every step of the way. The result is a delicious IPA imposter with a medium body and clean finish. For consumers who want to avoid alcohol for any reason, but don’t want to sacrifice the taste and feel of the real thing, Deep Fake is a perfect illusion.

Deep Fake Non-Alcoholic IPA is the brewery’s first NA release and the newest addition to their year-round lineup.

