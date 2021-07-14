THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Fiery Crash on Route 50 Near I-97 Kills One, Sends Three to Shock Trauma

| July 13, 2021, 09:54 PM

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fatal accident on eastbound Route 50 in the area of the I-97 northbound ramp.

The call came in at about 9:15 pm on July 13, 2021, for a single-vehicle accident.  When crews arrived they discovered one vehicle overturned and on fire with a victim trapped underneath.

Two Medevac helicopters were called to the scene to transport three other victims to shock trauma. Aside from the fatality, one victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries, and two additional victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, Route 50 is completely closed both east and westbound and delays will be expected for some time as police investigate the accident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

 

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«