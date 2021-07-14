Fiery Crash on Route 50 Near I-97 Kills One, Sends Three to Shock Trauma

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fatal accident on eastbound Route 50 in the area of the I-97 northbound ramp.

The call came in at about 9:15 pm on July 13, 2021, for a single-vehicle accident. When crews arrived they discovered one vehicle overturned and on fire with a victim trapped underneath.

Two Medevac helicopters were called to the scene to transport three other victims to shock trauma. Aside from the fatality, one victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries, and two additional victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, Route 50 is completely closed both east and westbound and delays will be expected for some time as police investigate the accident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB