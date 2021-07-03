Extra-Inning Woes Plague Baysox in 7-6 Loss

Akron found a way to get the better of Bowie on Friday night, scoring a run to tie the game in the ninth before winning it 7-6 in ten innings.

The Baysox trailed 5-2 in the seventh, before they rallied to take the lead. Kyle Stowers hit a rocketed line drive homer to right to lead off the inning. That was followed by Chris Hudgins’s second double of the day. Later in the frame with one down, Adley Rutschman laced a two-RBI double to left field to tie the game at 5. Moments later Robert Neustrom tripled, scoring Rutschman to give Bowie the lead.

But the Baysox just could not hold on late. With one down in the ninth inning, Jose Fermin tripled down the left field line. The run scored on a wild pitch the batter following.

In extras, Bowie could not score in the top half of the 10th. Akron loaded the bases with one down in the bottom half and Mike Rivera ended it with a deep sacrifice fly to center to send the Baysox to another defeat.

For Bowie it was a third consecutive loss and a 10th in their last 13 games. The Baysox have gone to extra innings in four of ten contests with Akron dropping all four contests.

Mike Baumann got the start and was outstanding working five innings while allowing just a run and fanning six. Greg Cullen hit his first Double-A home run with a solo shot in the fifth inning. Seven of Bowie’s eight hits were extra base hits in the game.

Looking to stop the streak, Grayson Rodriguez gets the start on a Saturday night, July 3rd at 6:35 p.m. in Akron.

