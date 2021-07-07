Eviction Moratorium Set to Expire Next Month

The Governor of Maryland’s Executive Order prohibiting residential evictions for non-payment of rent will expire on August 15, 2021. At that time, Maryland courts will be able to order evictions in cases filed since the temporary prohibition was ordered in March 2020, even if the residential tenant has suffered a significant loss of income due to the COVID pandemic.

Eviction is a legal procedure. A landlord cannot just tell tenants they must move, change the locks, cut off the utilities, or put belongings out on the street. A landlord can file a failure to pay rent action in court as soon as the rent due date has passed and the tenant has not paid all of the rent. Currently, the landlord does not have to give advance notice of unpaid rent to the tenant before filing a failure to pay rent eviction. For more information about residential evictions in Maryland, including the CDC eviction moratorium that expires July 31, 2021, visit https://bit.ly/3foQbJU.

Tenants who are currently behind on their rent may qualify for rental assistance and may be able to obtain legal help once a failure to pay rent action is filed. The Office of the Attorney General is providing this list of resources for tenants in need of assistance. Tenants should seek help as soon as possible.

Rental Assistance

Maryland Emergency Rental Assistance Call Center: 877-546-5595 or maryland.gov/Pages/EvictionPrevention/default.aspx (This site also has links to local/county rental assistance programs.)

2-1-1 Maryland: Call 2-1-1 and the staff will connect you with rental assistance (also available online at 211md.org ).

Contact your local or county government to ask if it has a rental assistance program.

Legal Help

Maryland Legal Aid (free and low-cost legal help): mdlab.org

Disability Rights Maryland (free and low-cost legal help): 410-727-6352

(In Baltimore City) Public Justice Center (free and low-cost legal help): 410-625-9409 or org

(In Baltimore City) Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (advice and same-day representation in rent court): 443-703-3053 or probonomd.org

Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County: 240-391-6370 or https://www.clspgc.org/

Mid-Shore Pro Bono: 410-690-8128 or https://midshoreprobono.org/

The People’s Law Library of Maryland (free and low-cost legal directory): peoples-law.org/directory

More legal assistance resources may be found on The Maryland Legal Services Corporation website: www.mlsc.org/news-resources/find-legal-help/.

For help in resolving other landlord-tenant issues, please see our guide at https://bit.ly/3zwkshZ (en español: https://bit.ly/3xpbpgW), or contact the Consumer Protection Division at [email protected] or 410-528-8662

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB