Everything You Need to Know About Annapolis’ 2021 Independence Day Celebration

Annapolis City Mayor Gavin Buckley invites all residents to the celebration of Independence Day with an Independence Day Parade on July 3 and Fourth of July Fireworks celebration on July 4.

Between July 2 and July 5, the City of Annapolis will celebrate Independence Day weekend with special events and activities around the City. For a full listing of events and event partners, visit the City website (www.Annapolis.gov) and use the keywords “Independence Day.”

CITY OFFICE CLOSURES:

City of Annapolis offices will be closed on Friday, July 2 in recognition of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day. City offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 in celebration of Independence Day.

Both Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and Stanton Center will be open on Friday, July 2 and Monday July 5, but will close on Sunday, July 4. The Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park will be open with reduced hours on Sunday, July 4 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) with no programming on Sunday, July 4. The pool will be open for regular hours on Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5.

ROAD CLOSURES:

On Saturday, July 3: Starting at 10:30 a.m. be alert to rolling road closures for the Independence Day parade. The parade will step off from Amos Garrett Blvd. at West Street; continue on West Street to Church Circle, down Main Street ending at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock. Please be alert to Police direction during the parade. Between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., Upper Main Street will close between Francis Street and Church Circle for family-friendly activities and live music. Between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., Inner West Street will close between Church Circle and Calvert/Cathedral Street for Dinner Under the Stars and live music.

On Sunday, July 4: Starting at 9 a.m., Melvin Avenue between Wardour Circle and Annapolis Street will have rolling road closures for the West Annapolis Civic Association Independence Day parade. Starting at 10:30 a.m., Fifth Street and Chester Avenue in Eastport will have rolling road closures for the Eastport Independence Day Parade. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Inner West Street will close between Church Circle and Calvert/Cathedral Street for First Sunday Arts Festival. Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Upper Main Street will close between Francis Street and Church Circle for live music and dancing. BEFORE AND DURING FIREWORKS: Please see section “PARKING & SHUTTLE SERVICE” for tips. In Eastport, vehicular traffic into the north side of the Eastport Peninsula will be restricted between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Pedestrian traffic will be permitted. Roadblocks will be set up at 6 p.m. at Sixth Street and Severn Avenue denying access to downtown via the Spa Creek Bridge. Prince George Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Craig Street to Maryland Avenue from 2 p.m. to midnight. East Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight. Randall Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight. Vehicular traffic will be denied access to the downtown area beginning at 5 p.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m. Road blocks will also be set up in the following locations: King George Street and College Avenue Prince George Street and College Avenue North Street and College Avenue Church Circle and Main Street Duke of Gloucester Street at Conduit Street, at Green Street, at St. Mary’s Street and at Compromise Street Traffic will be allowed to flow down Duke of Gloucester Street from Church Circle and into Eastport via one lane (not into downtown Annapolis) until 9 p.m. At that time, the Spa Creek Bridge will be closed and Duke of Gloucester Street will be closed to ensure pedestrian safety and to facilitate the movement of foot traffic leaving the area after the fireworks display.



CITY TRANSIT:

There will be no regular Annapolis Transit Bus Service on Sunday, July 4, 2021. City Transit will operate regular service on Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5.

PARKING & SHUTTLE SERVICE:

Please be aware that, on Sunday, July 4, the closer you get to downtown the harder it will be to park and the more difficulty you will have getting out of town after the fireworks conclude.

Park in Knighton Garage or Park Place Garage and take the Circulator trolley to the top of Main Street. Trolleys will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Due to heavy traffic and large attendance, local garages may fill up early. Therefore, the City will also provide shuttle service from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Gate 5) to Lawyers Mall from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Here is a list of additional parking options in the area: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Park Place Garage – One Park Place Knighton Garage – 1A Colonial Avenue Bladen Street Garage – 9 St. John’s Street Gotts Garage – 250 Northwest Street Whitmore Garage – 25 Clay Street



PARKING RESTRICTIONS:

On Sunday, July 4, beginning at 4 p.m. and extending until about 10:30 p.m., parking will be prohibited and violators may be towed from the following areas:

City Dock

Main Street

Randall Street

Market Space

Inbound Severn Avenue from 6th Street to 1st Street and outbound Chesapeake Avenue from 1st Street to 6th Street.

Resident-only parking, East side of First, Second and Third Streets between Severn and Chester Avenues

Resident only parking, South side of Chesapeake and Chester Avenues between Riverview Avenue and Burnside Street

Resident only parking, Bay Ridge Avenue between Sixth and Burnside Streets

Bembe Beach Road from Awald Road to end

BOATING RESTRICTIONS:

The drawspan of the Spa Creek Bridge (into Eastport) will remain closed, limiting passage of boat traffic on Sunday, July 4 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Because of the anticipated crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot Safety Zone around the fireworks barge. Look for public safety vessels and follow their direction. For questions about boat restrictions during the fireworks, contact the City Harbormaster’s Office at 410-263-7973. Harbormaster monitors VH17 for questions and directives.

CITY REFUSE COLLECTION:

The Department of Public Works has announced that City refuse and recycling collections scheduled for Monday, July 5 will take place on Tuesday, July 6. Tuesday collections will take place on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday (July 8-9) collections will not be affected.

OTHER INFORMATION:

The consumption of alcoholic beverages on the streets and sidewalks in Annapolis is prohibited (except at sidewalk cafes). Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited at Susan Campbell Park. Fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited at Susan Campbell Park along with the firing of pyrotechnics and flares.

