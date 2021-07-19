Diane Croghan, Former Aide to Hogan and Schuh, Hired as VP for UM BWMC

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) has appointed Diane Croghan as vice president of community engagement and chief of staff, a new position for the organization.

In this role, Croghan will oversee external affairs and community engagement with the goal of enhancing and expanding partnerships with community stakeholders, organizations, businesses and government entities. Her role also includes oversight of community outreach programs, community benefits and the community health needs assessment. Croghan also will advise Kathy McCollum, the hospital’s President and Chief Executive Officer, UM BWMC’s Board of Directors and senior leaders to advance the strategic and operational objectives of the organization.

“I am excited to welcome Diane to our leadership team. Her depth of experience and commitment to public service will be an incredible asset to UM BWMC,” McCollum said. “From her service at the Governor’s Office to her time as chief of staff to the Anne Arundel County Executive, Diane brings a valuable perspective as we continue to strengthen our connections, impact and access in the communities we serve.”

Croghan most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Larry Hogan, where she managed the human services portfolio of state executive departments, including the Department of Health, the Department of Housing and Community Development, the Department of Labor, and the Maryland State Department of Education. She was also a key strategic advisor and operational leader for the State of Maryland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this capacity, she helped to lead the development and implementation of inter-agency, statewide operations, including health care policy, COVID testing, contact tracing, and community outreach.

“I am pleased to join the UM BWMC team to support its mission of providing quality health care to the residents across Anne Arundel County and beyond,” Croghan said. “I look forward to leading efforts to align external affairs and community outreach initiatives with the medical center’s mission and goals.”

Croghan’s board memberships include the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County YWCA, RISE for Autism, and the External Advisory Board for the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). She is a proud graduate of the University of Maryland College Park and lives in Annapolis.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS