Despite Early Lead, Squirrels Defeat Baysox 12-5

The Bowie Baysox took an early lead, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels responded with eight runs in the first four innings in a 12-5 victory. After hitting three home runs Saturday night, the Flying Squirrels hit two more Sunday.

Cadyn Grenier opened the scoring in the first with a solo homer to center. Richmond responded with an Andy Sugilio three-run shot to right. Leading 4-3 heading into the fourth, the Squirrels scored four runs in the inning highlighted by a two-run home run by Sandro Fabian.

Toby Welk hit a single in the seventh that scored Grenier from third. In the ninth, Welk reached first on a Simon Whiteman throwing error that scored Grenier. The Baysox went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. Richmond went 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

Grenier led Bowie with a 2-for-3 game, he picked up an RBI on the solo home run in the first. Kyle Stowers went 2-for-4, and Welk went 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Ofelky Peralta started for the Baysox, he pitched 3.2 innings and allowed seven hits and seven runs with three walks. Peralta also struck out six batters. Tyler Joyner went 2.1 innings and gave up two hits and one run, he walked one and struck out two batters. Steven Klimek, Tyler Erwin, and Felix Bautista also pitched out the bullpen.

Richmond wrapped up the six-game series with their fourth victory. Bowie is now 33-25 after losing their last two games. The Baysox will head to Erie on Tuesday, July 13 for a six-game series with the SeaWolves.

The Baysox return home on Tuesday, June 20th for six games against the Hartford Yard Goats.

