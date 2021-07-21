Delaware Favorite, Agave Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar Coming to West Annapolis

MRE Properties announces Agave Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar will anchor its newest redevelopment project at 106 Annapolis Street in Annapolis, Maryland. The restaurant will occupy the first floor of the 15,000-square-foot mixed-use building, with four luxury rental apartments above.

Agave Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, named the eighth best Mexican place in America, has been the Mexican cuisine of choice for locals and visitors of the Lewes and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware communities since 2008. With entrees and appetizers perfect for sharing, and an incredible variety of seasonal hand-crafted cocktails, there’s something for everyone.

“We’re thrilled Agave has chosen to locate its first out-of-state location here,” says EJ Rumpke, MRE Properties’ Principal. “it’s a great addition to the destination restaurants on Annapolis Street, and we expect Agave to attract a loyal following of both locals and visitors, as it does at the beach.”

“It’s a privilege to bring the unique, one-of-a-kind Agave experience to Maryland, especially into the vibrant village being created in West Annapolis,” says Mike Firetti, co-owner of Agave Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar. “Over our 13 years in business, so many of our incredible customers visiting the Delaware beaches have encouraged us to bring Agave to their hometown. Now, with the vision of MRE Properties, Agave starts its westward expansion. We look forward to serving the wonderful people of the amazing city of Annapolis.”

106 Annapolis Street is located within the West Annapolis neighborhood of the city. MRE Properties, in partnership with the community and local government, is a catalyst for the continued revitalization of West Annapolis into a vibrant, walkable neighborhood village that serves its local residents, as well as the broader Anne Arundel County community.

Through continued efforts, MRE Properties believes this area has the potential to grow into one of the most vibrant neighborhood villages in the state of Maryland.

Project construction begins in late July, with the apartments expected to be ready for rental in the spring of 2022. Agave is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB