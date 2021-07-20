Deadline Extended for Region Plan Stakeholder Committee Members

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman extended the application deadline for individuals interested in serving on the first round of Region Plan Stakeholder Advisory Committees, part of the County’s Plan2040 General Development Plan. Applications will now be due at midnight on Monday, August 16, 2021.

“We are extending the deadline to ensure a robust and diverse pool of applicants for each of these first three regions,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “The decisions made in this process will shape the future of Anne Arundel County. We need these committees to reflect the diversity of the communities they represent.’”

The Stakeholder Advisory Committees (SAC) will play a key role in developing the Region Plans, meeting regularly to collaborate on goals and actions for the region and make recommendations on proposed zoning changes during the Comprehensive Zoning process. Each SAC will be made up of a diverse mix of the Region’s civic, business, environmental and other stakeholders, including residents of the planning area or those who own or manage a business within the planning area.

The first round of Region Plans will address three areas of the County: Region 2 (Fort Meade, Laurel, Jessup), Region 4 (Broadneck, Arnold, Severna Park and Pasadena) and Region 7 (Annapolis Neck, Parole and Riva). Each plan is expected to take between 18 and 36 months to complete.

Individuals interested in serving on the SAC for one of these regions can visit the Office of Planning and Zoning’s Region Plan website (www.aacounty.org/regionplans) to learn more. The site includes a short handbook with details on the Region Plan process and a SAC charter to outline the anticipated commitment.

The County Executive and County Council will work together to appoint and seat members of the committees. Applications are available at www.aacounty.org/regionplans and will be accepted until midnight, August 16, 2021.

