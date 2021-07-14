Classic Theatre of Maryland Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Through July 25th

The Classic Theatre of Maryland (formerly the Annapolis Shakespeare Company) is kicking off its 2021 season with Shakespeare– A Midsummer Night’s Dream from July 8th through the 25th! But this year, it’s with a twist–a new venue!

Shakespeare’s most popular romantic comedy is set in an enchanted forest where fairies control the fate of sparring lovers, and a group of amusing amateur actors put on a play.

Join the Classic Theatre of Maryland under the stars for their 5th annual epic outdoor Shakespeare production in Classic Theatre of Maryland’s signature style.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be presented at London Town’s historic Gresham Estate, one of Anne Arundel County’s most delightful new outdoor venues.

Tickets for the twelve performances are available now as are season subscriptions. Opening night is Thursday, July 8th at 7:30 pm. Shows are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 pm

And, if you are unable to make one of the shows, there will be an on-demand streaming option available!

