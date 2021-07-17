Citizen Cope Returns to Rams Head On Stage in August!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Pressing Strings w. Daphne Eckman
Friday, August 6
8pm | $15
Citizen Cope
Monday, August 23
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $52
Biondi Family Band
Monday, August 30
7pm | $10
Custom ticket fee of $3
BLKBOK
Wednesday, September 15
8pm | $22.50
Davy Knowles: What Happens Next Tour
Monday, October 18
8pm | $35
Nefesh Mountain
Sunday, October 31
1pm | $22 in advance / $25 DOS
*All Ages Matinee
Steve Tyrell
Sunday, November 28
8pm | $45
Toxic Monkey feat. Steve Lukather, Will Lee, Keith Carlock, Bill Evans and Steve Weingart
Wednesday, December 1
8pm | $75
Drag Brunch
Saturday, December 18
12:30pm | $20
UPCOMING SHOWS:
07/17 Amy Speace w. Laura Tsaggaris (matinee)
07/17 Steve Earle & The Dukes
07/18 Ben DeHan w. The Hollow Truths
07/20 Darrell Scott
07/23 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath
07/24 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band
07/25 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/26 Hawktail
07/27 Bob Sima w. Shannon Plummer
07/28 John R. Miller
07/29 PUSHPlay feat. D. Floyd
07/30 Suede
07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell
08/01 Die Laughing Presents: “The Final Rose” Murder Mystery
08/02 The Fabulous Thunderbirds
08/04 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
08/05 The Docksiders Yacht Rock Tribute
08/06 Pressing Strings
08/07 Maggie Miles w. Grayson Moon (matinee)
08/08 The Fifth Dimension
08/10 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
08/11 Paul Thorn w. Jamie McLean Band
08/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute
08/13 + 14 Comedian Jim Breuer
08/14 Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder (matinee)
08/15 Bob Baldwin & Friends feat. Lori Williams
08/16 AMFM Presents “In The Vane of…” The Beach Boys
08/17 Indigenous w. Early Times & The High Rollers
08/18 Tuba Skinny
08/19 Katie Pruitt
08/20 Mike Love
08/21 Second Helping Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute
08/22 O-Town w. LFO
08/23 Citizen Cope
08/25 Three Dog Night
08/27 Hollis Brown
08/28 Tenille Townes (matinee)
08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More
08/29 Elektric Voodoo
08/30 Biondi Family Band
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
