Candace Antwine, Board of Education Member From District 1, Dies

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education has announced the death of Board Member Candace C.W. Antwine, who passed away on July 16, 2021.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Ms. Antwine was elected to a six-year term representing District 1 on the Board of Education in November 2018 and took her oath of office on December 3, 2018. She was a committed voice for children in need and for military families throughout Anne Arundel County. She also concentrated her efforts on eradicating bullying and racial tension in schools and on bringing more specialized accommodations to students with disabilities.

“Having seen firsthand the education her son, Joey, a Meade graduate, received, Ms. Antwine was proud of the quality of our school system and was committed to ensuring every student receives the same opportunity,” Board President Melissa Ellis said. “She was passionate about equity and inclusion for all students. Not one to just point out issues that needed to be addressed, Ms. Antwine instead worked closely and energetically with members and staff to drive action that would lead to effective solutions. She was both a cheerleader for the school system and a voice for the community, particularly those who needed a champion.”

At the time of her death, Ms. Antwine was also a member of the Board’s Policy and Equity committees. She also served on several committees of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education during her tenure.

“I will remember Ms. Antwine as someone who sought at every turn to leave our school system in a better place than it was when she arrived,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “She was devoted to doing that for the families in her district and throughout our school system.”

Ms. Antwine served our country in active duty, reserve, and civil servant capacities, including positions with the National Security Agency via the Naval Security Group, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security.

She held a bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting from the Mississippi University for Women and a master’s degree in Acquisition and Procurement from Webster University. She also completed graduate work in Communication, Leadership, and Organizational Change at Hawaii Pacific University.

Under Maryland law, the County Council must appoint a successor to fill Ms. Antwine’s seat.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB