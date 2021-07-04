THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BWI Recognized for Commitment to Cleanliness and Health

| July 04, 2021, 04:27 PM

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Airport has earned the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the industry’s gold standard for clean and safe public facilities. As verified by GBAC, BWI Marshall Airport has applied the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention. GBAC is a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. The GBAC accreditation is reserved for organizations that demonstrate a superior commitment to healthy, clean operations.

“From the very start of the global pandemic, we implemented advanced cleaning procedures and protocols to protect our customers and employees,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “This important recognition highlights the commitment and hard work of our employees and partners to ensure clean and safe facilities.”

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, the GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish cleaning procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s preparedness. The certification verifies BWI Marshall Airport implements industry best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“GBAC STAR is the gold standard of safe facilities, providing third-party validation that ensures facilities implement strict protocols for biorisk situations,” said Patricia Olinger, GBAC Executive Director. “Accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to deliver clean and healthy environments that are safe for business.”

The GBAC STAR™ accreditation comes as passenger traffic continues to grow at BWI Marshall Airport. With the peak summer travel season underway, passenger volume is rising at the busiest airport in the region. Thursday, June 24, marked the busiest day at BWI Marshall since the start of the pandemic, with 27,107 departing passengers. The airport is working to provide services to meet the growing passenger loads. BWI Marshall recently reopened its Long Term parking lots, and about 85% of food and retail concessions are now open to serve travelers.

Travelers are reminded that federal regulations continue to require face coverings or masks in the airport terminal and on commercial flights. It is recommended that passengers arrive at the airport two hours before their scheduled departure. BWI Marshall Airport and its partners remain focused on healthy travel. For additional information on safety and health protocols in place at BWI Marshall and the airport’s continued COVID-19 recovery, visit: https://www.BWIairport.com/COVID19.

