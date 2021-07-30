THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Bowie takes 2-1 series lead over Richmond

| July 29, 2021, 10:44 PM

Tied at four in the eighth, Patrick Dorrian hit his second home run of the night and his 15th home run of the season for the Bowie Baysox (43-30), and the solo shot proved to be enough to outlast the Richmond Flying Squirrels (39-36) in a tight, 5-4 win.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Dorrian struck out but reached on a dropped third strike, and Toby Welk subsequently singled. With two outs, Greg Cullen doubled them both in to tie the game.

An inning later, Zach Watson hit his second Double-A home run, a solo shot, to put Bowie in front. In the sixth, that was when Dorrian began the inning with a home run down the right field line, the first of two long balls for him on the evening.

Richmond fought back to tie the game at four in the seventh, but Bowie responded. Dorrian’s dramatic solo home run to straightaway center field gave Bowie a lead they would not relinquish. Diogenes Almengo earned the two-inning save, his team-leading fifth of the season.

Bowie starter Kyle Brnovich threw four innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. It was the first time at the Double-A level that Brnovich walked more than one batter in an outing.

Ryan Conroy and Tyler Erwin both pitched in relief for the Baysox, with Conroy throwing 2.2 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. Erwin threw one-third of an inning and earned the win.

In a rehab game tonight, Richie Martin went 1-4 with a single and a stolen base, and he was also hit by a pitch.

The Baysox return home on August 10th for a series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

