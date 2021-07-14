Bowie Baysox Fall Short in Loss to Erie SeaWolves

In the first game of a six-game series in Erie, Pennsylvania against the Erie SeaWolves, Bowie fell behind 7-0 and scored five unanswered runs, but ultimately fell in a game featuring two of the top three prospects in baseball according to MLB Pipeline (Adley Rutschman for Bowie and Spencer Torkelson for Erie).

Erie got to Bowie starter Blaine Knight two pitches into the game, as Riley Greene led off Erie’s night with a solo home run. Erie plated five more in the second, forcing Bowie to have to go to the bullpen. Knight was charged with six runs on five hits in 1.1 innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.

David Lebron threw 2.2 innings in relief, and allowed just one run on one hit, a solo home run by Andre Lipcius, with two walks and five strikeouts.

Bowie started to mount a comeback, scoring a run on a Kyle Stowers RBI double in the fourth. Then in the fifth, Doran Turchin hit his seventh home run of the year, a two-run shot, to make it 7-3. The Baysox plated two more runs in the seventh, one on an error and one on an infield groundout, but that would be the final offensive production of the night.

On the mound, Cody Sedlock had what may have been his strongest outing of the year. He entered to start the fifth and finished the game for Bowie, throwing 4.0 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks, and six strikeouts on 52 pitches. At one point, Sedlock retired 10 batters in a row.

In the second game of the series on Wednesday, Bowie will turn to righty Gray Fenter who has a 3-2 record with an 8.03 ERA. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Baysox return home on Tuesday, June 20th for six games against the Hartford Yard Goats.

