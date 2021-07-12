THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: You Can Win A Full Ride at a Maryland University with MHEC’s VAX-U

| July 12, 2021, 04:06 PM

Last week, Governor Hogan announced a new promotion that allowed students, 12-17, to potentially earn a full-ride for college when vaccinated.

We popped up to Baltimore to speak with the Secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, Dr. James Fielder to get the skinny.  MHEC is handling the program in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Health.  And if there ever was a life-changing opportunity, this is it!

Have a listen and find out how you could have your higher education tuition bill be marked “PAID IN FULL!”

