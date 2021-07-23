BONUS PODCAST: We’re Being Invaded and the Scenic Rivers Land Trust Needs You!

If you have not been to the Bacon Ridge Natural Area, you are missing out. And here’s a chance to help!

The Scenic Rivers Land Trust is working on a project to rid the area of several species of invasive plants! It is a project in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, and is funded by the Chaney Enterprises Foundation Fund and the Environment Anne Arundel County Fund of the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County.

So where do you come in? Show up and work. Each Thursday (and some Saturdays) a group of people meet at Bacon Ridge to work for a few hours, meet some great people, and help our natural areas in Anne Arundel County thrive. It is a perfect way to help and to get to know Bacon Ridge!

Interested? First of all, have a listen, and then go and register for a Thursday. And if you are there on 7/29…be sure to say hello. I’m trying to talk them into a post volunteer lunch at the Rams Head Roadhouse!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB