BONUS PODCAST: Jazz on the Narrows with Muddy Waters’ Daughter

Where can you get a chance to hear Grammy award-winning jazz artists and feel the summer breezes of the Chesapeake Bay all on the same day? The Inaugural Jazz on the Narrows!

Jazz on the Narrows is a new 3-day jazz festival curated by Mercy Morganfield, who is the daughter of jazz royalty–Muddy Waters! The venue is incredible on a peninsula jutting out into the Kent Narrows on the grounds of the Kent Island Yacht Club. You will want to mark August 13th through 15th on your calendars and get your tickets here, but first– have a listen as we speak with Mercy Morganfield!

Have a listen!

