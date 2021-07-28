THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Get Your Crabs On August 7th From the Annapolis Rotary

| July 28, 2021, 10:12 AM

The Annapolis Rotary is celebrating 100 years of service to the community and this August 7th will mark the 76th time they have had the world’s largest crab feast!

We sat down with Anne Myers to talk about the feast and how it is a bit different this year.  Like last year, it is still a to-go feast (not enough time to plan after the SOE was lifted), but this year for the first time ever, it is on a Saturday! So mark your calendar for Saturday, August 7th for a neighborhood crab feast.  Get your block or cul-de-sac or building to go in together and build your own community with the Rotary crabs!

You must order online before 6:00 pm on Friday, August 6th. And then you select the pick-up time and you are in business complete with crabs, paper, mallets, corn on the cob all loaded into your car!

And of course, the Rotary is always looking for new members and has a lot of info about their 100th anniversary!

Have a listen!

