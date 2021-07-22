THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Clydesdales in December? What Are The IN Beverages For Summer?

| July 22, 2021, 01:26 PM

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we lay out the rest of the summer plans as things continue to re-open across Maryland!

Cassie and Bill join John to talk about festivals, concerts, beer, beverages, and football!

Bill has some great suggestions for new craft beers to try and Cassie fills us in on all the additions from Devil’s Backbone and Cutwater!

Plus, if you were wondering about the Clydesdales returning to Annapolis this December for the Military Bowl–well, we have that answer as well!

It was fun. As always!

Have a listen!

