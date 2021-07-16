THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Bonus Podcast: Ben DeHan at Rams Head On Stage

July 15, 2021, 08:00 PM


His bio says… Ben DeHan creates a unique sound somewhere between Machine Gun Kelly and Angels & Airwaves, with an authenticity that can only be earned as a kid who saw the country through the window of a 15 passenger van and the urgency of a man who has seen the inside of a cubicle.

We hopped on the phone to discuss this, his music and upcoming show at the Rams Head On Stage.  Ben cut his teeth in a Baltimore punk band more than a decade ago. After a break from the music biz, he is back with a vengeance and a cellist. And a very unique sound.

Visit Ben’s website and learn more, but be sure to grab your ticket to his show at the Rams Head On Stage on July 18th!

Have a listen!

Liquified Creative Annapolis

