Bonus Podcast: Ben DeHan at Rams Head On Stage
His bio says… Ben DeHan creates a unique sound somewhere between Machine Gun Kelly and Angels & Airwaves, with an authenticity that can only be earned as a kid who saw the country through the window of a 15 passenger van and the urgency of a man who has seen the inside of a cubicle.
We hopped on the phone to discuss this, his music and upcoming show at the Rams Head On Stage. Ben cut his teeth in a Baltimore punk band more than a decade ago. After a break from the music biz, he is back with a vengeance and a cellist. And a very unique sound.
Visit Ben’s website and learn more, but be sure to grab your ticket to his show at the Rams Head On Stage on July 18th!
Have a listen!
LINKS:
- Ben DeHan (Website)
- Ben DeHan (Facebook)
- Ben DeHan (Twitter)
- Ben DeHan (Instagram)
- Ben DeHan (YouTube)
- Ben DeHan (Spotify)
- Ben DeHan (TikTok)
- Rams Head On Stage (Tickets)
