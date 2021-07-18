BONUS PODCAST: A Summer Weather Chat With DCMDVA Weather

So, what does the rest of the summer (and hurricane season) look like weather-wise in Annapolis? For that answer, we turn to George Young from DCMDVA Weather! He has been forecasting for the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief for almost four years and nails it every morning. As you all know, Annapolis weather is difficult to forecast and that is why George is based right here!

So, today, we sit down with him at the Rams Head Roadhouse (one of my faves) to see if we can get an idea of our summer weather and a prediction of larger storms with an already active hurricane season. It’s not easy; nor is it exact. But we had fun, learned a lot, and enjoyed some cold brews on a hot afternoon!

Have a listen!

