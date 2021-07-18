THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: A Summer Weather Chat With DCMDVA Weather

| July 18, 2021, 01:20 PM

So, what does the rest of the summer (and hurricane season) look like weather-wise in Annapolis? For that answer, we turn to George Young from   DCMDVA Weather!  He has been forecasting for the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief for almost four years and nails it every morning. As you all know, Annapolis weather is difficult to forecast and that is why George is based right here!

So, today, we sit down with him at the Rams Head Roadhouse (one of my faves) to see if we can get an idea of our summer weather and a prediction of larger storms with an already active hurricane season. It’s not easy; nor is it exact.  But we had fun, learned a lot, and enjoyed some cold brews on a hot afternoon!

Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

