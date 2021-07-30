THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: 2021 911 Heroes Run Returns on September 19th

| July 30, 2021, 01:27 PM

The 911 Heroes Run is returning to Annapolis on September 19, 2021 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The 5K run was established to honor the legacy of Naval Academy graduate 1st LT Travis Manion who was killed in action in 2007. Today, the run, handled by the foundation that bears his name,  serves not only as his legacy, but as an honor to our local veterans, their families, and first responders. This year, there are 38 separate runs to support the Foundation.

Walk it, run it, or ruck it. Or just come out and cheer on those who are running on the 19th.

Today, we spoke with Natanya Levioff who is the volunteer Race Director for the Annapolis race to give us a better understanding of who Travis was, how his family is carrying on his legacy, and how his now-well-known phrase “if not me, then who?” came to be! Natanya has a unique perspective; she is the announcer for Navy Wrestling, sponsor mom, and knew Travis while he was at the Academy!

Have a listen!

