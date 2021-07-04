THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Body Recovered in Lake Ogleton

| July 04, 2021, 11:16 AM

Just after 7:00 an on July 4th, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 100 block of East Lake Drive in the Bay Ridge Community in Annapolis this morning for a possible drowning.

According to reports, the police department had been investigating a report of a missing person who had been reported missing on July 3rd.

The Capital is reporting that it is a man who was last seen on his boat last night.

Details are limited at this point, and this story will be updated.

