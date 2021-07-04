Body Recovered in Lake Ogleton

Just after 7:00 an on July 4th, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 100 block of East Lake Drive in the Bay Ridge Community in Annapolis this morning for a possible drowning.

According to reports, the police department had been investigating a report of a missing person who had been reported missing on July 3rd.

The Capital is reporting that it is a man who was last seen on his boat last night.

Details are limited at this point, and this story will be updated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB