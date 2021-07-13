Blood Is In Short Supply; Red Cross Giving out Amazon Gift Cards to Donors

While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelets supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31

Anne Arundel

Annapolis

7/20/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Annapolis Moose Lodge 296, 1890 Crownsville Rd

7/24/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane

Crofton

7/22/2021: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 1800 Seton Drive

Crownsville

7/16/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Place, 100 Community Place

Glen Burnie

7/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/19/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/20/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/21/2021: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, 301 Hospital Drive

7/21/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/26/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/27/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/28/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Glen Burnie Blood Donation Center, 7310 Ritchie Highway, Suite 114

Odenton

7/30/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 528 Higgins Dr.

Severn

7/31/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Severn Covenant Church, 20 Gambrills Road

Severna Park

7/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Our Shepherd Luthern Church, 400 Benfield Road

7/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Elks, Truck House Rd. and Jennings Rd.

7/23/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Severna Park Community Center, 623 Baltimore and Annapolis Blvd.

