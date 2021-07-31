Big Head Todd & The Monsters at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell

08/01 Die Laughing Presents: “The Final Rose” Murder Mystery

08/02 The Fabulous Thunderbirds

08/04 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

08/05 The Docksiders Yacht Rock Tribute

08/06 Pressing Strings

08/07 The Unlikely Candidates

08/08 The Fifth Dimension

08/10 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

08/11 Paul Thorn w. Jamie McLean Band

08/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute

08/13 + 14 Comedian Jim Breuer

08/14 Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder (matinee)

08/15 Bob Baldwin & Friends feat. Lori Williams

08/15 Ann Wilson at MARYLAND HALL

08/16 AMFM Presents “In The Vane of…” The Beach Boys

08/17 Indigenous w. Early Times & The High Rollers

08/17 Tower of Power at MARYLAND HALL

08/18 Tuba Skinny

08/19 Katie Pruitt

08/20 Mike Love

08/21 Second Helping Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

08/22 O-Town w. LFO

08/23 Citizen Cope

08/25 Three Dog Night

08/26 The Rock-A-Sonics feat. Willie Berry

08/27 Hollis Brown

08/28 Tenille Townes (matinee)

08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More

08/29 Elektric Voodoo

08/30 Biondi Family Band

08/31 Julian Marley

9/1 Bernard Allison

9/2 Scott Miller

9/3 Jocelyn & Chris

9/4 Tommy Prine w. Peter Holsapple

9/5 Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger Experience

9/7 Julia Fordham

9/8 Skerryvore

9/9 The Iron Maidens

9/10 Al Di Meola

9/11 Dave Tieff and Corey Hall from Laughing Colors

9/11 Women’s Work Comedy feat. April Macie, Chaunte Wayans & Tammy Pescatelli

9/12 Madeleine Peyroux

9/13 AM/FM Presents “In the Vane of…” Van Morrison

9/15 BLKBOK

9/16 Comedian Noel Casler

9/17 Dana Fuchs

9/18 Cracker (matinee)

9/18 Reckless Kelly

9/19 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

9/21 Al Stewart

9/22 Justin Hayward

9/23 David Cook

9/24 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience

9/25 Chris Duarte (matinee)

9/25 Hudson River Line Performing the Music of Billy Joel

9/26 The High Kings

9/27 Five For Fighting with Strings & Elizabeth The Catapult

9/28 Watkins Family Hour

9/29 Keiko Matsui

9/30 Sarah Jarosz

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

