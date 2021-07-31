Big Head Todd & The Monsters at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The Unlikely Candidates
Saturday, August 7
8pm | $18.50
The Rock-A-Sonics feat. Willie Barry
Thursday, August 26
8pm | $25
Jack Broadbent
- The Talbott Brothers
Monday, November 1
7:30pm | $19.50
Big Head Todd & The Monsters
Tuesday & Wednesday, November 16 & 17
7:30pm | $75
Jake Shimabukuro
Sunday, November 21
1:00pm | $45
*All Ages Matinee
Carbon Leaf (Four Shows)
Friday, December 10 | 8:30pm
Saturday, December 11 | 3pm & 8:30pm
Sunday, December 12 | 1pm
$39.50
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
Wednesday, January 12
8pm | $29.50
KICK: The INXS Experience
Thursday, January 20
8pm | $27.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
07/31 Masters of Telecaster with Jim Weider, GE Smith & Dave Chappell
08/01 Die Laughing Presents: “The Final Rose” Murder Mystery
08/02 The Fabulous Thunderbirds
08/04 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
08/05 The Docksiders Yacht Rock Tribute
08/06 Pressing Strings
08/07 The Unlikely Candidates
08/08 The Fifth Dimension
08/10 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
08/11 Paul Thorn w. Jamie McLean Band
08/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute
08/13 + 14 Comedian Jim Breuer
08/14 Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder (matinee)
08/15 Bob Baldwin & Friends feat. Lori Williams
08/15 Ann Wilson at MARYLAND HALL
08/16 AMFM Presents “In The Vane of…” The Beach Boys
08/17 Indigenous w. Early Times & The High Rollers
08/17 Tower of Power at MARYLAND HALL
08/18 Tuba Skinny
08/19 Katie Pruitt
08/20 Mike Love
08/21 Second Helping Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute
08/22 O-Town w. LFO
08/23 Citizen Cope
08/25 Three Dog Night
08/26 The Rock-A-Sonics feat. Willie Berry
08/27 Hollis Brown
08/28 Tenille Townes (matinee)
08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More
08/29 Elektric Voodoo
08/30 Biondi Family Band
08/31 Julian Marley
9/1 Bernard Allison
9/2 Scott Miller
9/3 Jocelyn & Chris
9/4 Tommy Prine w. Peter Holsapple
9/5 Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger Experience
9/7 Julia Fordham
9/8 Skerryvore
9/9 The Iron Maidens
9/10 Al Di Meola
9/11 Dave Tieff and Corey Hall from Laughing Colors
9/11 Women’s Work Comedy feat. April Macie, Chaunte Wayans & Tammy Pescatelli
9/12 Madeleine Peyroux
9/13 AM/FM Presents “In the Vane of…” Van Morrison
9/15 BLKBOK
9/16 Comedian Noel Casler
9/17 Dana Fuchs
9/18 Cracker (matinee)
9/18 Reckless Kelly
9/19 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
9/21 Al Stewart
9/22 Justin Hayward
9/23 David Cook
9/24 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience
9/25 Chris Duarte (matinee)
9/25 Hudson River Line Performing the Music of Billy Joel
9/26 The High Kings
9/27 Five For Fighting with Strings & Elizabeth The Catapult
9/28 Watkins Family Hour
9/29 Keiko Matsui
9/30 Sarah Jarosz
