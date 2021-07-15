Baysox Snap Skid with 4-2 Win Over Erie SeaWolves

The Bowie Baysox (34-26) entered Wednesday’s game against the Erie SeaWolves (36-26) having lost three in a row, but the streak ended with a 4-2 win. Kyle Stowers and Robert Neustrom both hit solo home runs, Gray Fenter threw five hitless innings to start the contest, and Diogenes Almengo shut the door for his fourth save in the victory.

Coming off one of his best appearances of the year, righty Gray Fenter started the game strong for Bowie, facing the minimum through five hitless innings. The only batter that reached, Spencer Torkelson via a walk, was thrown out by Adley Rutschman as Torkelson tried to take second on a pitch in the dirt.

Kyle Stowers got the scoring started for Bowie in the second, launching his fifth home run of the year to make it 1-0. Robert Neustrom doubled the lead two innings later in the fourth with a solo shot of his own for his seventh home run of the campaign. The Baysox added two more in the fifth, their final runs of the game.

Fenter allowed a leadoff home run in the sixth, and after surrendering three more hits and two total runs, departed in favor of Tim Naughton, who retired four straight batters in his outing. Nick Vespi threw a scoreless inning, and Almengo faced the minimum in the ninth, needing only nine pitches to seal the game for the visitors.

On Thursday night, Bowie will send another right-hander in Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Baysox return home on Tuesday, June 20th for six games against the Hartford Yard Goats.

