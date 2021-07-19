Baysox Split Doubleheader with Erie Taking 4 of 6 in Series

Grayson Rodriguez’s spectacular 2021 did not revert off path as the young righty fanned a career high 12 in five dominant innings as the Baysox grabbed game one of a doubleheader in Erie Sunday 6-2. Erie bounced back in the late afternoon tilt to split the doubleheader besting Bowie 7-4.

In the opener, Rodriguez was in command from the get-go. He fanned two of the first three batters in a 14-pitch first and never looked back. Of the 15 outs Rodriguez achieved, 12 were via the strikeout. That number creating a new career high for the righty.

The Baysox did damage in the opener via the home run. In the first inning, Kyle Stowers lifted a two-run home run to right to put Bowie up early 2-0. In the fourth, Malquin Canelo hit his first home run as a member of the Baysox with a two-run opposite field fly to right to lead 4-1.

In game two, the Baysox took the lead first for a fifth straight game in the series. Cadyn Grenier doubled to leadoff the second inning and was still at second with two down. Ramon Rodriguez, making his second Double-A start came through, doubling off the glove of Riley Greene in deep right-center to score Grenier with the game’s first run.

But Erie quickly had an answer. The first four batters reached in the bottom of the second, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Brady Policelli to give Erie the lead for good at 2-1.

Trailing 5-1 in the fifth, Bowie wouldn’t go away. With two on and two down, Johnny Rizer hit his second home run in the last three games and fifth of the year. His drive down the right field line made it 5-4.

The SeaWolves quickly answered back as veteran Drew Ward’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth put the Baysox in a whole they couldn’t recover from.

The Baysox now head home, and after a day off, host Hartford for the first of six games Tuesday, July 20th.

