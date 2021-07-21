Five Run 4th Inning Propels Hartford Ahead of Baysox for 6-3 Victory

Despite outhitting the Hartford Yard Goats 10-9, and a strong performance from Blaine Knight out of the bullpen, the Baysox (37-28) came up short in a 6-3 Hartford victory. The Yard Goats (21-45) scored five runs in the fourth and finished the game with three home runs.

Hartford took an early lead in the second as Elehuris Montero hit a solo home run to left center. Sean Bouchard and Taylor Snyder hit back-to-back solo homers in the fourth. The Goats added three more runs in the fourth highlighted by Willie Abreu stealing home on a strikeout.

Bowie got on the board in the fourth when Toby Welk hit a solo homer to left. Rizer hit a solo shot to left in the eighth. The Baysox added a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Welk.

Welk led Bowie with a 2-for-4 night and two RBI. Rizer and Cadyn Grenier also recorded two hits each, with Rizer picking up an RBI on the home run in the eighth. The Baysox went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

Cody Sedlock started for Bowie and went four innings. He allowed six hits and six runs with four strikeouts.

Blaine Knight pitched the final four innings and allowed one hit and one walk. Knight struck out seven and struck out the side in order in the ninth.

Steven Klimek also pitched one inning, giving up two hits while striking out two batters for the Baysox.

Bowie has lost their last two games and will look to turn it around Wednesday night at 6:35 in game two of the six-game series with Hartford. Right-hander Gray Fenter (4-2, 738 ERA) will start for the Baysox against right-hander Matt Dennis (1-5, 8.16 ERA) for the Goats.

The Baysox are home through July 25th taking on the Hartford Yard Goats.

