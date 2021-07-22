Baysox Strike Back; Trounce Hartford in 20-7 Win

It was a home run derby at Prince George’s Stadium Wednesday night, as the Bowie Baysox (38-28) hit six home runs in a 20-7 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats (21-46) at Prince George’s Stadium. Adley Rutschman had a career night, slugging two home runs and tallying seven RBI while finishing 3-5 at the plate. He added a double in the fourth to his two homers.

Every Bowie batter collected at least one hit, and eight of the nine had multi-hit games, as the Baysox finished with 20 hits. Six Bowie players also scored at least three runs.

Rutschman, Toby Welk, and Malquin Canelo all had three-hit nights. Welk went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a home run.

Canelo went 3-for-3 with three RBI, a home run, and two walks. He scored all five times he came to the plate.

Patrick Dorrian and Chris Hudgins also hit home runs. The Baysox scored five runs in the second and four runs in three separate innings.

Bowie’s six home runs combined for 2,413 feet in distance.

Hartford scored exactly one run in seven of the nine innings. Elehuris Montero hit a home run in the fifth, giving him a home run in back-to-back games. The Yard Goats combined for 13 hits and saw four batters record two hits.

Hartford went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base, Bowie went 9-for-15 and left seven runners.

Gray Fenter started for the Baysox and went 1.1 innings, allowing four hits and three walks. Tim Naughton earned his first win of the season and is now 1-2 after pitching 1.2 innings and allowing one hit and no runs.

David Lebron earned a hold after a four-inning evening with five strikeouts. Tyler Erwin finished the final two innings for Bowie and struck out four batters.

With the win, the Baysox ended a two-game losing streak and have won four of their last six games. Bowie will try to take the series lead Thursday night at 6:35 in game three of the six-game series with Hartford.

Right-hander Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 318 ERA) will start for the Baysox against right-hander David Hill (1-2, 6.41 ERA) for the Goats.

The Baysox are home through July 25th taking on the Hartford Yard Goats.

