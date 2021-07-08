Baysox Lose Heartbreaker in Extra-Inning, 4-3

The Baysox rallied from a two-run deficit and took the lead in the seventh, but were unable to hold on as Richmond took game two of the series 4-3.

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring in the fifth with a two-run homer by Vince Fernandez. Bowie loaded the bases in the seventh, taking the lead on a three-RBI double by Robert Neustrom. Richmond tied the game in the eighth, as Heliot Ramos went deep to left center.

The game went to extras, and the Squirrels took the lead for good on a wild pitch. Andres Angulo, the inherited runner in the inning, scored from third. The Baysox struck out in order to end the game.

Neustrom led Bowie offensively with a 2-for-4 night and three RBI. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games, and he has also reached base safely in his last 16 games. The Baysox have had three 10 game hitting streaks this season, Neustrom has two of them.

Adley Rutschman was the only other Bowie hitter with multiple hits. He went 2-for-3 with two walks. The Baysox left 10 runners on base and went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Kyle Brnovich started on the mound for Bowie and went five innings. He allowed four hits and two runs with three strikeouts. Gray Fenter entered from the bullpen and went four innings and allowed two hits and one run with six strikeouts.

Felix Bautista finished the game for the Baysox, pitching in the tenth and striking out two batters.

With the loss, Bowie is now 32-22 and are tied with Erie for first place in the Double-A Northeast League Southwest Division. They will try to regain the series lead Thursday night at 6:35 in game three of the six-game series with Richmond.

Right-hander Mike Baumann (0-2, 7.06 ERA) gets the start for the Baysox against southpaw Michael Plassmeyer (3-3, 3.91 ERA) for the Squirrels.

The Baysox are home for a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels through Sunday, July 11

