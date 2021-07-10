Baysox Split Double-Header With Flying Squirrels

he Baysox and Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader Friday night with Richmond shutting out Bowie 6-0 in game one and the Baysox taking game two, 3-2. Former Baysox pitcher John Means started game one in a rehab appearance.

In game one the Squirrels took an early lead in the first and never looked back. Heliot Ramos hit a solo homer to left in the first, and Brandon Martorano went deep to center in the second. Richmond scored three runs in the second, they added two runs in the sixth to seal the win in game one.

Cadyn Grenier, Toby Welk, and Kyle Stowers each recorded one hit for Bowie, who finished with three hits. The Baysox went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Means pitched three innings and allowed five hits and two earned runs and struck out three batters. David Lebron, Steven Klimek, and Tyler Erwin finished the game out of the bullpen.

Bowie bounced back in game two, taking an early lead on a Kyle Stowers solo homer in the second. Alexis Torres added an RBI single to extend the Baysox lead to 2-0. In the third, Heliot Ramos hit a two-RBI double to tie the game.

Bowie took the lead in the fifth as Adley Rutschman hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season on a solo shot to left-center.

Stowers and Alexis Torres each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Baysox, who combined for eight hits coming from six players.

Mike Baumann started game two and went five innings, he allowed four hits and two runs with five strikeouts. Diogenes Almengo and Tim Naughton finished the game for Bowie. Naughton pitched in the seventh inning and retired the side in order, earning his third save.

The Baysox are now 33-23 and are tied with Erie for first place in the Double-A Northeast Southwest Division. The Baysox host game five of the six-game series with Richmond Saturday night at 6:35. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (3-1, 1.82 ERA) will start for the Baysox against right-hander Sean Hjelle (3-1, 3.11 ERA) for the Squirrels.

The Baysox are home for a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels through Sunday, July 11

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports