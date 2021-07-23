Baysox Hit Yard Goats with 4-0 Win

It took until the sixth inning for the Bowie Baysox (39-28) to get on the board, but a three-run sixth inning gave them the lead for good in a 4-0 shutout over the Hartford Yard Goats (21-47).

Kyle Brnovich pitched a gem for Bowie, he went five innings and allowed three hits and no walks. Brnovich struck out ten, it was his second ten strikeout performance of the season.

The Baysox bullpen allowed three hits in the final four innings and struck out four batters. Diogenes Almengo, Nick Vespi, and Felix Bautista finished the game for Bowie. Almengo picked up the win and is now 3-2. He went two innings and allowed two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

The Baysox got on the board in the sixth as Zach Watson grounded out and Cadyn Grenier scored. Chris Hudgins hit a two-RBI double to extend Bowie’s lead. Patrick Dorrian hit an RBI double in the seventh to wrap up the scoring for the Baysox.

Bowie combined for eight hits, Kyle Stowers and Hudgins each had two hits. They each went 2-for-4 and Hudgins picked up two RBI on his double in the sixth. Four other Baysox recorded one hit each.

With the win, Bowie regains the series lead with Hartford. The Baysox have won six of their last eight games and have won two in a row. Bowie will look to extend their winning streak to three games Friday night at 7:05 in game four of the six-game series.

Right-hander Mike Baumann (2-2, 5.79 ERA) will start for the Baysox against right-hander Ryan Feltner (1-1, 3.64 ERA) for the Yard Goats.

The Baysox are home through July 25th taking on the Hartford Yard Goats.

