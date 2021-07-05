Baysox Finally Break Four-Game Losing Streak with 5-4 Win

Robert Neustrom hit a two-run home run to tie it in the eighth inning and Kyle Stowers used a solo shot to win it in the ninth as the Baysox bested Akron 5-4 on Independence Day at Canal Park.

A close game saw the Baysox close strong to finish it. Down 3-1 in the seventh inning, Stowers doubled with two down and scored on an Alexis Torres RBI-single to bring the Baysox within 3-2. But Akron had an answer. Will Benson homered off of Baysox reliever Ofelky Peralta to make it 4-2.

Bowie then rallied with Neustrom’s fifth home run of the year. It pushed his hit streak to nine games and his team leading RBI total to 42 on the year. In the ninth inning Stowers lit up the Akron night. His third home run in just 12 games put Bowie up 5-4.

Peralta stayed on for the ninth inning. With two down and nobody on Benson doubled off the wall in center. Andruw Monasterio walked and Steven Kwan’s ground ball bounded off the chest of 1B Toby Welk for a fielding error to keep the game alive.

The duel was set against Oscar Gonzalez who homered earlier in the game. With the bases loaded, Gonzalez lifted a high fastball for a pop on the infield. Alexis Torres put the squeeze on it and Bowie had finished their dramatic come from behind win.

The victory ended a four-game losing streak for Bowie. The Baysox now head home to host Richmond beginning Tuesday, July 6th for the first of a six game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels beginning Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, July 11

