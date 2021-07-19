Bay Bridge Run (or Walk) is Back this Halloween!



The Bay Bridge Run/Walk is back!

Corrigan Sports Enterprises (CSE) and Sean Ryan Sports Enterprises (SRSE) have teamed up to resurrect the annual footrace across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run starting this Fall. The event experienced a three-year hiatus following the 2018 edition due to bridge maintenance in 2019 and Covid-19 in 2020. Former event owner Ironman® informed the state of Maryland in April that they would no longer produce the event which they had purchased in 2016.

CSE received formal approval from the Queen Anne’s County Board of Commissioners in late May to launch the Bay Bridge Run on October 31, 2021. Anne Arundel County on the western shore provided a written endorsement to Queen Anne’s for the agreement.

The Bay Bridge Run offers the only opportunity to cross the bridge on foot. Open to both runners and walkers, the event takes place on the eastbound span, which is closed to vehicles. Participants start on the west end of the bridge in Anne Arundel County and cross the 4.5-mile-long bridge before finishing in Chesapeake Bay Business Park in Queen Anne’s County on the eastern shore. Buses transport participants between outlying parking areas and the start and finish points.

“We are honored to assume the responsibility of the Bay Bridge Run,” said Lee Corrigan, President of Corrigan Sports Enterprises. “The Bay Bridge is such an important landmark to the State of Maryland and we look forward to showcasing it in a new light to those who chose to run or walk with us.”

Sean Ryan, who has served as operations manager of the event since its inception in 2014 stated, “The production of this event requires an extraordinary level of cooperation and coordination by county, state, and federal agencies. I look forward to continuing the partnership to ensure a safe, well-conducted event under CSE’s ownership.”

The origin of footraces across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge dates back to 1975 when a Towson Boy Scout leader asked Governor Marvin Mandel if his troop could walk across the bridge during a maintenance project. This eventually gave rise to the Bay Bridge Walk which was produced annually by the state until 2006.

Registration is now open. Learn more at www.TheBayBridgeRun.com or www.TheBayBridgeWalk.com

