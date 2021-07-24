Bay Bridge Marina and Hemmingway’s Restaurant Changes Hands

Petrie Ventures and McGrath Development acquired the Bay Bridge Marina and Hemingway’s Restaurant on July 15, helmed by Walt Petrie and Tim McGrath. The Bay Bridge Marina and Hemingway’s Restaurant are located at the base of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Kent Island at 357 Pier One Road, Stevensville, MD 21666. Petrie and McGrath plan to make enhancements to the marina’s existing offerings to include improvements to the marina, service yard and ship store; reopening of the Tiki Bar in the spring of 2022; improvements to the overall experience for slip holders while encouraging visitors and transient slip use; and a redevelopment plan for residential development within the next few years.

“It was apparent that this was a very underutilized property with tremendous potential for a redevelopment – a diamond in the rough!” said Walt Petrie. “This property is the gateway to the Eastern Shore – we plan to make this a first-class marina this location deserves,” said Tim McGrath.

Chesapeake Bay Beach Club has been selected as the onsite management company for Hemingway’s Restaurant, overseeing restaurant operations, human resources and marketing. “We look forward to working alongside Petrie Ventures and McGrath Development to bring symmetry to all Pier One Road businesses that provide services and amenities to locals, slip holders and guests,” said Dereck Janes, President and CEO of Chesapeake Bay Beach Club. A new concept for Hemingway’s Restaurant is under study and scheduled to re-open in the spring of 2022 featuring a new coastal inspired restaurant design and menu. Hemingway’s will operate as its current concept through the end of the year.

Bay Bridge Marina has established itself as the premier marina on the Chesapeake Bay with 230 slips accommodating yachts from 30’-70’. Newly renovated slips feature state-of-the-art Brazilian IPE floating docks and full-length finger piers.

The Bay Bridge Marina and Hemingway’s Restaurant are actively hiring. For all restaurant positions, contact [email protected] and for marina slip rentals and marina positions to include Marina Technicians, please contact Peter Morris at [email protected].

