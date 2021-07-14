Assistance League to Purchase Uniforms for Seven County Schools

Remember the feeling you had when you got new school clothes and the pride you felt wearing them the first day of school? Assistance League® of the Chesapeake (ALC) wants more students to have that feeling when school doors swing open in September.

ALC is raising funds to purchase new school uniforms which, through a partnership of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, will be distributed to students in seven of the county’s Title I schools prior to the start of the school year. Students at MacArthur Middle School and Georgetown East, Germantown, Meade Heights, Mills-Parole, Tyler Heights, and Van Bokkelen elementary schools will be able to receive uniforms through the drive.

“Assistance League of the Chesapeake has been an incredible partner with our school system in a variety of capacities for many years, and the Kids in Need Program epitomizes the ideal that we are truly better together,” Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto said. “This effort will reduce the burden on families and help our young students get the school year off to a great start.”

Kids in Need began during the 2003-04 school year and originally focused on two elementary schools. The scope of the program has expanded since then and this year the group is expected to surpass 21,000 school uniforms distributed.

“This program is not just about the physical wellbeing of children. It serves their emotional needs as well,” said ALC President Elaine Atkinson. “Having new clothing instills a sense of pride and hope in children and that goes a long way in ensuring they have the proper mindset for learning.”

Over the years, the program has also expanded to provide new sweatshirts, socks, underwear and essential toiletries for students.

For those interested in donating to the program:

$25 will provide a student with a new top and pants or skirt.

$35 will provide the uniform above plus a sweatshirt.

$40 will provide the uniform, sweatshirt and socks, underwear, and toiletries.

Anyone wishing to sponsor a student as part of the Kids in Need program can mail a check Assistance League of the Chesapeake, P.O. Box 1774, Millersville, MD 21108 or use the online donation link here. All donations are tax-deductible.

In addition to the Kids in Need Program, ALC volunteers provide in-school literacy support at Georgetown East and Meade Heights elementary schools. This includes tutoring to improve reading comprehension, library support, writing pen pal letters with the fourth-graders. Additionally, all students at Georgetown East, Meade Heights, and Van Bokkelen elementary schools receive a new book to add to their home library at the end of the school year. ALC volunteers also have created two puppet troupes that perform shows focused on character building and bullying prevention for second-graders across the county.

