Anne Arundel County Wants to Know How To Spend the Federal COVID Money

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the launch of a community survey to help guide the County’s use of federal Fiscal Recovery Funds stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I want to thank residents, nonprofit leaders, and other stakeholders for their participation in this survey – this feedback is important,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “It will help guide how we use these funds, as we continue to address the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.”

The survey, located at https://www.aacounty.org/fiscal-recovery-funds-survey, provides an opportunity for community members to provide feedback on project prioritization, service area rankings, and comments on specific funding ideas. The survey will run for two weeks, closing on Tuesday, July 27.

Anne Arundel County will receive a total of $112,509,414 in direct appropriations from the US Treasury. The county received $56,254,707 on May 19, 2021 and will receive the balance in May, 2022. All funds must be spent by December 31, 2024.

The FY22 County Budget, which was passed on June 14, recognizes the Fiscal Recovery Funds and provides appropriation authority beginning on July 1. The US Treasury has publicized its Interim Final Rules and is expected to issue final guidance sometime after July 16. The County will also be conducting a survey to solicit community input on recovery fund spending priorities.

After the survey is complete and the US Treasury guidance is final, the County will solicit proposals through an online portal. Proposals will be vetted for eligibility and non-duplication by the Budget Office, and evaluated by the Fiscal Recovery Fund Workgroup. The portal is expected to be operational by August 1.

Because these funds are available until December 31, 2024, the County intends to hold a portion aside to hedge against future economic declines or unanticipated needs. This portion will decline over time as the 2024 deadline approaches.

For more information on state and local guidance on the use of Fiscal Recovery Funds, visit https://www.aacounty.org/test/county-executive/fiscal-recovery-funds-guidance/index.html.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB