Anne Arundel County Officer Injured in Accident While Responding to Call

On July 9, 2021, at approximately 8:44 pm, a markedSUV was traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road approaching the intersection of Rockenbach Road in Severn.

The police vehicle was responding to a call for service with the emergency lights and siren activated. The police vehicle entered the intersection on a green signal. A Hyundai sedan was attempting to merge from Rockenbach Road onto eastbound Annapolis Road. The Hyundai failed to yield and was struck by the police vehicle.

The police officer, an 18-month veteran of the force, was transported by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the University of Maryland, R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was transported by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the collision appears to be the driver of the Hyundai failing to yield the intersection right of way. The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section. The investigation is ongoing.

The officer is currently in serious, but stable condition.

