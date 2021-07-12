THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Officer Injured in Accident While Responding to Call

| July 12, 2021, 10:19 AM


On July 9, 2021, at approximately 8:44 pm, a marked Anne Arundel County Police SUV was traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road approaching the intersection of Rockenbach Road in Severn.

The police vehicle was responding to a call for service with the emergency lights and siren activated. The police vehicle entered the intersection on a green signal. A Hyundai sedan was attempting to merge from Rockenbach Road onto eastbound Annapolis Road. The Hyundai failed to yield and was struck by the police vehicle.

Rehab2Perform

The police officer, an 18-month veteran of the force,  was transported by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the University of Maryland, R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was transported by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the collision appears to be the driver of the Hyundai failing to yield the intersection right of way. The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section. The investigation is ongoing.

The officer is currently in serious, but stable condition.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«