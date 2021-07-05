Annapolis Rotary Awards $42, 500 in Grants and Schlarships

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced the distribution of $42,500 in grants from its Foundation. The Foundation has grown into a sizable resource to benefit the community by the steady accumulation of individual contributions from members over time. A percentage of Foundation funds are distributed each year to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations serving area residents. Additional funds are awarded as scholarships to students graduating from Annapolis-area high schools who are significantly engaged in community service.

Foundation Chair Mimi Jones announced $36,500 in grants to the following organizations: Annapolis Maritime Museum – Box of Rain; Annapolis Symphony Academy; Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB); Eastport United Methodist Church; Gigi’s Playhouse; Langton Green Community Farm; Let’s Go Boys & Girls; Marshall Hope – Feeding Annapolis; Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR); and Tyler Heights Imagination Library.

New Generations Director Jerray Slocum announced $6,000 in Foundation scholarships to four students from Annapolis High School, Archbishop Spalding High School, and St. Mary’s High School. Rockbridge Academy graduate Christopher John Crane, who will attend the Naval Academy starting this summer, was honored with the donation of a Paul Harris Fellow in his name.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is celebrating its Centennial, One Hundred Years of Service to the Community 1921-2021. The club currently has 142 members focused on improving our local community and the world. Members participate in a wide variety of projects to benefit the community. Depending on their schedule, members can attend in-person meetings of the Breakfast Group on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Eggcellence; the Happy Hour Group on the third Tuesday of the month at Gordon Biersch Brewery; or the Lunch Group, on Thursdays at 12noon at Annapolis Yacht Club. Guests are always welcome. To learn more about Rotary or to attend a meeting, please contact Paul Skrickus 410-353-6087or [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS