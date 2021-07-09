Annapolis Police Up Reward to Find Person(s) Who Killed Midshipman’s Mother

Chief Ed Jackson announced today additional reward money for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the murder of Michelle Cummings , a 57-year-old wife and devoted mother of a Navy Midshipman. The donors, several alumni of the United States Naval Academy, who wish to remain anonymous, have partnered with theFoundation, a federally-registered 501(c)(3), to provide an additional reward of $25,000 bringing theAdditional people have expressed interest in donating to the fund so the reward amount is expected to increase.

“Someone knows something,” said Chief Jackson. “We must bring peace and closure to the Cummings family, the USNA family and the Annapolis community. This additional monetary incentive will hopefully make someone do the right thing and come forward.”

Peter Grimm, Chairman of the Annapolis Police Foundation, said, “As a lifelong Annapolis resident and Naval Academy graduate myself, the tragic murder of Mrs. Cummings hit close to home. The Annapolis Police Foundation will do everything we can to support APD and their law enforcement partners in seeking justice for Midshipman Cummings and his family. We have been heartened by the outpouring of support from the Annapolis and USNA communities, and are especially thankful to the anonymous USNA graduate who helped kickstart this effort with a $20,000 donation.We welcome other alumni and concerned citizens to contribute at www.annapolispolicefoundation.org/cummingsreward. We hope this additional financial incentive will help bring the perpetrator of this terrible crime to account.”

On June 30th, the FBI and the ATF announced an award of $10,000 each and on July 1st Governor Larry Hogan expressed his support from the State of Maryland by adding an additional reward of $10,000. The reward also includes $2,000 announced by Metro Crime Stoppers CRIMESTOPPERS.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB