Annapolis Police Investigating Shooting Incident That Injured a Juvenile

| July 03, 2021, 03:22 PM

On July 3rd just after 3:00 am Annapolis Police officers responded to a local hospital for a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, identified to be a juvenile, reported that he accidentally shot himself in his leg in the area of Bens Drive.  The injury is non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

