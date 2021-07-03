Annapolis Police Investigating Shooting Incident That Injured a Juvenile
On July 3rd just after 3:00 am Annapolis Police officers responded to a local hospital for a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.
Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, identified to be a juvenile, reported that he accidentally shot himself in his leg in the area of Bens Drive. The injury is non-life-threatening.
Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.
