Annapolis Police Investigating Shooting Incident That Injured a Juvenile

On July 3rd just after 3:00 am Annapolis Police officers responded to a local hospital for a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, identified to be a juvenile, reported that he accidentally shot himself in his leg in the area of Bens Drive. The injury is non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB