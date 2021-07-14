Annapolis Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of Plebe’s Mother

The Annapolis Police Department detectives have arrested a 29-year-old man from Annapolis and charged him with the homicide of Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, Texas. He was charged with first and second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, use of a firearm in a violent crime, loaded handgun on person, and reckless endangerment. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Investigators identified him as the primary suspect after reviewing video and photographic evidence from the crime scene. Using that evidence, investigators developed additional information that led to the charges filed today.

On June 29, 2021, the victim, Michelle Cummings, was sitting on a patio area at an Annapolis hotel. She was not the intended target in the shooting. The shots were fired on Pleasant Street and traveled a distance, striking the victim.

“We promised to do everything we could to arrest the person responsible for the tragic death of Ms. Cummings. That promise was kept today. I know that the arrest will not bring the family’s beloved wife and mother back, but I hope that it provides some sense of justice,” stated Chief Jackson.

The Annapolis Police Department appreciates the support of our allied law enforcement agencies, local, state, and federal, including NCIS, FBI and the ATF who assisted with resources and technical assistance with this case.

The reward for information about this case has increased to a total of $67,000 with contributions from the ATF, FBI, Governor Larry Hogan, Naval Academy alumni, and local businesses. Anyone with information should call the Annapolis Police Department’s detectives at 410-260-3439, 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587).

